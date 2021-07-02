Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 15.2%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shot up 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 461,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 421,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$45.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46.

In related news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,218.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.