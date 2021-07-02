CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.14

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 14222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $328.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 346,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.