Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,391 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

