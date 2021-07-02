Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. 5,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

