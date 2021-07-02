Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
SRE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. 5,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.
SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
