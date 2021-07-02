SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 269,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.39 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.