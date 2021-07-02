TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $33.16 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,157,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MEDP opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,980,113.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

