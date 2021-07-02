Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.21 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

