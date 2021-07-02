Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.20 Million in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

