Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

