Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.12 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $96,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TPL opened at $1,615.84 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,565.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

