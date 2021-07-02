Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.