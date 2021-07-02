Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

LULU stock opened at $364.23 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

