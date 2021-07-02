Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

