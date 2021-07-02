Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.