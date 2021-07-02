UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 876.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,079,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,255,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

