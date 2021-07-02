BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSE:BIT remained flat at $$18.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,792. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

