Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.61. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 53,752 shares changing hands.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.