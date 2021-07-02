SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $15.87. SSR Mining shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 14,113 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in SSR Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

