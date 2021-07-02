Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 2,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,311,680.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,281,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,250 shares of company stock worth $768,788. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

