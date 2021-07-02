AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $18.66

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $19.13. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 27,377 shares traded.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,579 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

