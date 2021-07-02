DREP (DREP) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052920 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.00675432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00079140 BTC.

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

