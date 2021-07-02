Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

