Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,555 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.04. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

