XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

