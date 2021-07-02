9,741 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

