XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

JBHT opened at $166.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.89 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

