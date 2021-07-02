XTX Topco Ltd Invests $312,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $67.73 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

