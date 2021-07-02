Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $285,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE HR opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

