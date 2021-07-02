XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,239 Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.49. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. Momo’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.