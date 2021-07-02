XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Adient by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adient by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adient by 2,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

