XTX Topco Ltd Takes $318,000 Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

