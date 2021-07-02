Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $488,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.