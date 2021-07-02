XTX Topco Ltd Invests $332,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

