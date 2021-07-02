CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.36 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.