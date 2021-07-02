Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

HBAN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

