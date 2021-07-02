CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

