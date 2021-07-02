CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,843 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $299.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.97. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.