Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

