Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

PDAC opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

