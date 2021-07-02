Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOE. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

