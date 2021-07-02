Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,797 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,247 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,197 shares of company stock worth $16,736,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.