Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

