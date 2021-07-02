Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

