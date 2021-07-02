First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.