Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 485.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,654,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

