Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.