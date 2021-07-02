National Pension Service Sells 2,567 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $134.31 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

