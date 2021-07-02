National Pension Service Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of The J. M. Smucker worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

