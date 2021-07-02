Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $307.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $174.07 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

