Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in June

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.5 days.

STGPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. Scentre Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

